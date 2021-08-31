Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 79,075 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 79,075 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HP by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 455,919 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of HP by 123.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 360,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 199,263 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of HP by 9.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 282,744 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 5.0% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HPQ remained flat at $$29.74 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 148.90% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

