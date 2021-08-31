Teza Capital Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 422.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 286.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 161.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 57.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 482,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chubb by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after acquiring an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.81. The stock had a trading volume of 77,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.87. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,734 shares of company stock worth $8,632,031. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

