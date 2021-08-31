Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,084,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 40,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 217,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,688,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.97. The stock had a trading volume of 169,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.