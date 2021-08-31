Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.35. 492,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,970. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

