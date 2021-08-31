Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $3.44 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,217,000 after purchasing an additional 386,920 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,388,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $83,096,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,179,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,899 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

ALK traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.33. 55,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,824. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $584,059 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.