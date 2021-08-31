Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,000. MetLife accounts for 0.9% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after purchasing an additional 301,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,088,000 after buying an additional 438,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 318,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.