TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 30,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total transaction of C$4,300,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$597,065,062.11.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TFI International alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total transaction of C$5,001,919.39.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total transaction of C$5,001,919.39.

On Monday, June 21st, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$1,680,000.00.

Shares of TSE:TFII traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$142.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$13.28 billion and a PE ratio of 22.21. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$53.08 and a 12-month high of C$145.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$128.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$110.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$94.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$137.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$119.91.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.