The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Lessened by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Allstate by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,392,000 after buying an additional 127,750 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Allstate by 275.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $134.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

