The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $62.30 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 671,463 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,185,000 after acquiring an additional 153,492 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

