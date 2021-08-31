The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.07% of The Chemours worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Chemours by 40.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,307. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

