The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP David C. Shelton Sells 8,689 Shares of Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $304,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CC opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Chemours by 6.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in The Chemours during the first quarter worth about $3,460,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Chemours by 59.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 569.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.