The Gap, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for The Gap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

NYSE:GPS opened at $26.74 on Monday. The Gap has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Gap by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685 over the last ninety days. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

