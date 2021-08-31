The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $26.77. 709,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,767,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Gap has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $37.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Gap will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.12%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $666,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,347.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Gap by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

