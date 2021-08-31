The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.02 million.

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,472. The stock has a market cap of $580.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. Analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCKT. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.