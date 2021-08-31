The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $522.14

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 522.14 ($6.82) and traded as high as GBX 538 ($7.03). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 538 ($7.03), with a volume of 54,215 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £671.05 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 522.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 509.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

