The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of The Middleby worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $186.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.82. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

In other The Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

