The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 35.5% in August

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGPYY. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. 8,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,127. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

