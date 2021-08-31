The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 35.5% in August

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGPYY. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. 8,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,127. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.