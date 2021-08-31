The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$89.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$91.00 to C$89.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a $91.00 rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$90.30.

TSE TD opened at C$82.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$57.44 and a 1 year high of C$89.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,827,208.32. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,262,893.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,824 shares of company stock valued at $16,920,073.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

