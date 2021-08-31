The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Increased by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $159.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

