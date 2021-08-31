Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $77,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $553.78. 36,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $560.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.47 and a 200 day moving average of $487.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

