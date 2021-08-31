TheStreet Upgrades Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sono-Tek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
Sono-Tek stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of -0.14. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $4.92.
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.
