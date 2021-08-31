TheStreet Upgrades Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sono-Tek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Sono-Tek stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of -0.14. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $4.92.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

