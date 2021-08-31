ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart Sells 10,600 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $206,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 672,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,496. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDUP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

