Thrive Token Price Up 97.1% This Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Thrive Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Thrive Token has a market cap of $194,532.17 and $924.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 97.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00056576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.58 or 0.00833051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Thrive Token Coin Profile

Thrive Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.