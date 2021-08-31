TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Boosted by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for 3.8% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

NYSE:TDG traded up $3.81 on Tuesday, reaching $607.38. The stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,171. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $635.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $619.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

