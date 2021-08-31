TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) & Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Financial Review

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

TransMedics Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TransMedics Group and Positron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $25.64 million 33.37 -$28.75 million ($1.16) -26.70 Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Positron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransMedics Group.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -100.14% -29.98% -20.07% Positron N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TransMedics Group and Positron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransMedics Group currently has a consensus target price of $45.40, suggesting a potential upside of 46.59%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Positron.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of TransMedics Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Positron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc. operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in August 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Positron

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

