Tredje AP fonden Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tredje AP fonden cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.79. The company had a trading volume of 38,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.82 and a 200-day moving average of $359.51. The firm has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

