Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 80.3% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $846.83. 3,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,253. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $845.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $818.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $746.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

