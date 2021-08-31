Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $13.71 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,291 shares of company stock worth $5,683,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $270.53 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

