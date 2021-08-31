Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

