Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,560 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after buying an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,137,000 after buying an additional 125,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 965,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average of $85.17. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

