Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,713 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,790,000 after purchasing an additional 785,382 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,130,000 after purchasing an additional 590,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

