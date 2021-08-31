Truist Financial Upgrades Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) to “Buy”

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.38.

MGY opened at $15.43 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,205,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 93,336 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

