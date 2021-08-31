Truist Securities Increases Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $125.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRT. Truist upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.92.

FRT stock opened at $121.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

