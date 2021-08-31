TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.341 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $620.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,480 shares of company stock valued at $118,326. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

