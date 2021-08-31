TT International Asset Management LTD Buys Shares of 3,937 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

URI stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.66. 18,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.19 and a 200-day moving average of $320.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

