TT International Asset Management LTD Increases Position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,881,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group accounts for about 1.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $31,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $1,066,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $902,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $3,064,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $147,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,283. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.06 million, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.49. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

ICLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK).

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.