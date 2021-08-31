TT International Asset Management LTD Takes $562,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,823 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

WMS stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.18. 11,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $124.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

