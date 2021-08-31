TurtleCoin Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and $426,746.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 272.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 109,338,252,006 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

