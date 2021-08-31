Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Blue Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 37,611 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for about 7.9% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Twitter by 142.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,776,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,709,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

