Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

TWO opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,495,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,685,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6,839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

