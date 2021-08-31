Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

TWO opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,495,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,685,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6,839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Read More: What is a conference call?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.