U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Glenn Mcdowell Sells 6,202 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of USPH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.17. 1,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,296. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.84. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

