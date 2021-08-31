U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Short Interest Down 35.0% in August

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the July 29th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,387,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
USRM stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. U.S. Stem Cell has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
About U.S. Stem Cell
