UBS Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €151.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €118.30 ($139.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €120.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.55. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

