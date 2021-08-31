Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $425.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $430.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $383.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.37 and a 200 day moving average of $334.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

