UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

UniCredit stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.39. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

