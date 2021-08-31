United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 1.1% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.65. 513,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.13. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

