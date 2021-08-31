UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH opened at $418.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

