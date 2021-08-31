Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2,194.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $257,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UHT opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

