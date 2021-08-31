US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $21,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 31,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.81. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

