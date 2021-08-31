US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of The Allstate worth $22,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL opened at $134.52 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.84.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

